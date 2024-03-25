Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.81. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 590,328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

