Reliance (NYSE:RS) Sets New 12-Month High at $336.13

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $336.13 and last traded at $333.81, with a volume of 15726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Reliance by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

