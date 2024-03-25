GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $7.60. GoodRx shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 755,448 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

