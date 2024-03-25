Traders Buy Large Volume of Doximity Put Options (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 11,729 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 578% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,731 put options.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 478,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCS

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Doximity by 177.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Doximity by 11.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Doximity by 123.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Doximity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.