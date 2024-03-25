TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.57. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 5,590,762 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

