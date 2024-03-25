Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.09

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 14675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
