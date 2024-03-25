PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $27.54

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $29.02. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 1,897 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

