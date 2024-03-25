Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 73,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 48,089 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.