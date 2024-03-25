United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up to $237.90

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $237.90, but opened at $247.86. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $241.56, with a volume of 125,914 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.05 and its 200-day moving average is $226.97.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,605,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

