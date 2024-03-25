KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Decreased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 390,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

