Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.11. 636,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,415. The firm has a market cap of $489.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

