Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %
INTU stock traded down $7.42 on Monday, reaching $636.32. 287,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.65. The company has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.