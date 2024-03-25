Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,452. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock worth $66,443,191. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

