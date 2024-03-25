Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. BILL comprises approximately 1.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 610,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 191.91 and a beta of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

