Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

