Connective Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UBS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 773,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.