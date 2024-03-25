Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.21. 315,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,806. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

