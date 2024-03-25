Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock remained flat at $20.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 105,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,986. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

