Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 2,309,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,776,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.