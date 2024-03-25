Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Insider Acquires £32,081.40 in Stock

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £32,081.40 ($40,842.01).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SUPR traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 77.72 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,591,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.90. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £971.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.03) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Friday.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

