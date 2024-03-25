Insider Buying: Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Immuneering Trading Down 1.2 %
IMRX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Immuneering Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
