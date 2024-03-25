Insider Buying: Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IMRX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Immuneering Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

