Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Major Shareholder Buys $310,200.00 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 726,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Digital Ltd Quint also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Digital Ltd Quint acquired 46,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $600,780.00.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

