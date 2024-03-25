Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Insider Acquires $10,023.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Harold Eugene Brakewood bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,023.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Immuneering Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering Co. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.29.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IMRX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
