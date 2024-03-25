Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Insider Acquires $10,023.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Harold Eugene Brakewood bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,023.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Immuneering Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering Co. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immuneering by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMRX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

