Ivan Schofield Sells 20,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06), for a total value of £63,800 ($81,222.15).

Ivan Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.25), for a total value of £66,800 ($85,041.37).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded down GBX 3.42 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 320.08 ($4.07). 619,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,504. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 410 ($5.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

