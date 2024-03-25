Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 1,278 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 175.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $522.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day moving average is $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.