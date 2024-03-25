Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.24. 2,315,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,869,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

