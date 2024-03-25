Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $1,300.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $1,065.00 and last traded at $1,061.32. 3,375,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,191,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $972.74.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $778.03 and a 200-day moving average of $453.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

