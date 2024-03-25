AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Decreased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $178.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. The stock has a market cap of $316.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

