Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.43

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 335853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

