American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.30

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 9939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

