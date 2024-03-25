Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.29

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $117.92, with a volume of 54894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,607,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

