Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.77

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 425029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

