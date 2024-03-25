Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.12

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1046573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $615.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 305.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 233,235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.