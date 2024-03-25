Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.32

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 225039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several analysts have commented on FUSN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after buying an additional 202,364 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 718,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

