Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.32

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 225039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on FUSN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after buying an additional 202,364 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 718,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.