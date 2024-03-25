Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.98

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 10300270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ocugen

Ocugen Trading Up 23.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 11,550.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 123.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.