Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.91

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 350208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after buying an additional 501,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,145,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 2,136,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.