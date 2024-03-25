Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.43

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 13891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

