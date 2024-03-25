Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.82

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.77, with a volume of 139175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWX. Desjardins reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.84.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. Insiders sold 330,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

