Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.75

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 15306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.