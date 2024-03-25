Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.90

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1263985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 545,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,119,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

