Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 5.9%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 129,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 106,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.