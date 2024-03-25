ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $132,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $90.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.