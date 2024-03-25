Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4164 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $930.96 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

