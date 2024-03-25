Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $172.46 and last traded at $171.21, with a volume of 187898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

