Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alico has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of ALCO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $28.51. 1,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,571. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alico by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alico by 218.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alico by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

