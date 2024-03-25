Lennox International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

LII traded down $3.99 on Monday, hitting $489.86. 23,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.87 and its 200 day moving average is $419.22. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $501.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.