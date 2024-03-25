Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $65.72. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 145,560 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

