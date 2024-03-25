KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,623. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

