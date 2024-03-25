Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
