Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Permian Resources traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 573872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock valued at $516,919,777. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after buying an additional 16,147,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

